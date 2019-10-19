Google announced a wide range of products this week — many of which inspire comparison to those in Apple's ecosystem. This provides a springboard for Rene Ritchie, Lory Gil, and Georgia Dow to riff on privacy issues in public and your own home. They also talk AirPods Pro rumors and Lory has been testing the Beats Solo Pro.
Additionally, Rene resets our expectations for an iPhone SE 2. What will it be or not be? The crew round out the show with the possibility of an Apple TV jailbreak and a support document from Apple that tells you how to wear your watch.
Show notes
- Google's Pixel event
- AirPods Pro coming soon?
- Beats Solo Pro
- iPhone SE 2 (NOT!)
- Is an Apple TV jailbreak possible?
- Are you wearing your Apple Watch wrong?
