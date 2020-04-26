Jon Prosser started making videos for his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech, eight years ago. He joins the iMore show this week to share his experiences analyzing tech news, the stress of disseminating leaks, and earning the trust of viewers. The gang also talk about the amazing value of iPhone SE.
