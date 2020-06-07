As intrepid developers scour iOS beta software with a proverbial fine-tooth comb, new secrets have come to light. The gang discuss what's been unearthed, including bundle pricing for Apple services, more iPad keyboard shortcuts, and expanded Apple Pencil support for Safari that will enable markup of web pages.We might also see a next generation Pencil available in black!
