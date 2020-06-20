On the cusp of WWDC 2020, the Apple developer community is rattled by the initial approval and subsequent rejection of Hey Email, an app from the creators of Basecamp. Rene Ritchie joins the crew to discuss this particular issue along with the overall relationship Apple has with developers who create software for its platforms.

Tune in as we go around the horn one final time with hopes/dreams/predictions for what Apple will announce on June 22.

Listen now