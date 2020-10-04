The Apple/Epic court battle continues. So far, the judge isn't having it! The crew also discuss iPhone 12 mini and the timing for release of other models in the iPhone 12 family. iPad Air is eagerly awaited this month as well.
We also answer some questions from our live listeners/viewers, including a great one about Apple Watch family setup.
- Judge says that Epic's lawsuit against Apple should go to trial by jury | iMore
- Apple and Epic Games agree to have lawsuit heard by court, not by jury | iMore
- iPhone 12 lineup confirmed by leaked Apple Silicone Case stickers | iMore
- iPhone 12 64GB model incoming, says leaker, shipments start next week | iMore
- iPhone 12 factories running 24 hours a day ahead of launch | iMore
- New concept video shows how great an iPad with Home screen widgets could be | iMore
- Roman: Welcome to Roman, a digital health clinic for men. Go to GetRoman.com/imore today. If approved, you'll get $15 off your first order of ED treatment.
