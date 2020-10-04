iMore show 722Source: iMore

The Apple/Epic court battle continues. So far, the judge isn't having it! The crew also discuss iPhone 12 mini and the timing for release of other models in the iPhone 12 family. iPad Air is eagerly awaited this month as well.

We also answer some questions from our live listeners/viewers, including a great one about Apple Watch family setup.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Roman: Welcome to Roman, a digital health clinic for men. Go to GetRoman.com/imore today. If approved, you'll get $15 off your first order of ED treatment.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.