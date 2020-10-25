iMore show 725Source: iMore

It's double unboxing time on the show! Joe checks out his iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue while Lory shows off the new iPad Air. In addition to delivering their first impressions of the new gadgets, the crew share some tips and tricks for backup and migrating data to your new device.

All that, and AirTags might be announced next month. Apple, please don't let Georgia down!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Roman: Welcome to Roman, a digital health clinic for men. Go to GetRoman.com/imore today. If approved, you'll get $15 off your first order of ED treatment.
  • Keeps: The easiest and most affordable way to keep the hair you have. For a limited time, receive your first month of treatment for free — Go to keeps.com/imore

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.