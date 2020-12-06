iMore show 730Source: iMore

There's so much news to cover this week, but we won't bury the lede — This is Lory's last episode as a host of the iMore show! She has accepted a position at a certain, well-known fruit themed company. We will miss her as a co-worker more than words can say. Her soul shines so brightly as a human being and she has done a phenomenal job as Managing Editor of iMore. We know she's going to crush it in her new endeavors!

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

And speaking of a well-known fruit themed company, they have a newly redesigned Accessibility website and support videos. Family Sharing support has arrived for app subscriptions, the MagSafe Duo Charger is now available to order, and Apple Fitness+ may be launching soon.

