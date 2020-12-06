There's so much news to cover this week, but we won't bury the lede — This is Lory's last episode as a host of the iMore show! She has accepted a position at a certain, well-known fruit themed company. We will miss her as a co-worker more than words can say. Her soul shines so brightly as a human being and she has done a phenomenal job as Managing Editor of iMore. We know she's going to crush it in her new endeavors!

And speaking of a well-known fruit themed company, they have a newly redesigned Accessibility website and support videos. Family Sharing support has arrived for app subscriptions, the MagSafe Duo Charger is now available to order, and Apple Fitness+ may be launching soon.

