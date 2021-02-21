iMore show 739Source: iMore

Karen and Joe are joined by iMore writer Christine Romero-Chan for a look at the new features in iOS 14.5 beta. And even though we're still in February, we begin the long march into rumors for Spring and beyond, including AirTags, MagSafe battery packs, Apple Car, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.