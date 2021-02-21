Karen and Joe are joined by iMore writer Christine Romero-Chan for a look at the new features in iOS 14.5 beta. And even though we're still in February, we begin the long march into rumors for Spring and beyond, including AirTags, MagSafe battery packs, Apple Car, and more.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Nissan says it is 'not in talks with Apple' about Apple Car | iMore
- iPhone 13 mini still planned despite ailing 12 mini sales | iMore
- Prosser: AirTags and new iPad Pro still penciled in for March unveiling | iMore
- The iPhone is getting 217 new emojis in iOS 14.5 | iMore
- Apple is reportedly working on a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone | iMore
- Apple might scrap this unreleased iPhone 12 MagSafe product | iMore
- iOS 14.5 beta brings new Shortcuts for screenshots, orientation lock | iMore
- Apple in talks with 'multiple suppliers' for Apple Car LiDAR tech | iMore
- Christine Romero-Chan (@christyxcore) / Twitter
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
