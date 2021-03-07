Christine Romero-Chan joins us once again for a tsunami of iPhone rumors and insight into new features found in the latest iOS beta.
- Portless iPhone 13 to use 'Internet Recovery' for restoring, claims leak | iMore
- Kuo: Apple could ship an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023 | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone 13 lineup will get 120Hz screens, smaller notch, and more | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone SE refresh will include 5G and a faster chip in early 2022 | iMore
- Kuo: Apple is set to ditch the notch, go hole-punch for 2022 iPhones | iMore
- iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack could have reverse charging, says Prosser | iMore
- The new 'Items' tab has appeared in the Find My app in the latest iOS 14.5 beta | iMore
- 'New Apple Pencil' pictured in leak, but what does it mean? | iMore
- Apple patent reveals one possible Lightning port replacement for iPhone | iMore
- iPhone 13 may get Ultra Wide sensor-shift image stabilization and autofocus | iMore
- iOS 14.5 can't set a default music app for Siri, just a preference, says Apple | iMore
- Christine Romero-Chan (@christyxcore) / Twitter
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
