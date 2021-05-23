iMore show 752Source: iMore

On the iMore Show this week, we're talking about new Apple devices, big updates coming to Apple Music, and, of course, some new rumors.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple thought Basecamp's DHH had 'personal penchant for drama'
leaked

Apple thought Basecamp's DHH had 'personal penchant for drama'

Emails filed in the Apple vs Epic Games trial have revealed internal correspondence regarding the rejection of Hey Email from the App Store last year, in which Apple's Senior Director of Corporate Communications stated that Basecamp founder and CTO David Heinemeier Hansson had a "personal penchant for drama".