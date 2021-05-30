This week on the iMore Show, we've got a fair bit of news and a whole lotta rumors to cover.
- Apple confirms lossless audio is coming to the HomePod lineup | iMore
- Apple confirms its WWDC21 schedule, beginning with June 7's keynote | iMore
- This iPhone 14 concept puts a screen on the back for displaying battery life and more | iMore
- This new iPhone 13 concept shows a smaller notch, no Lightning port, and some new colors | iMore
- A new Apple support doc explains what does, and doesn't get lossless Apple Music | iMore
- Huge MacBook Pro leaks promise massive upgrades and a shock omission | iMore
- A new MacBook Pro will be revealed at WWDC 2021 says Prosser | iMore
- iOS 15, iPadOS 15 will reportedly bring new notification controls and Home screen upgrades | iMore
- New Mac mini renders reveal awesome rumored redesign | iMore
- New renders show how stunning a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X chip could be | iMore
- Design of the Beats Studio Buds may have just leaked in new images | iMore
- Digitimes: Work begins on iPhone 13 A15 chip, AMOLED display expected | iMore
- Sensor-shift camera stabilization again said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models | iMore
- Apple's AirPods Pro 2 to feature motion sensors for fitness tracking in 2022, says Bloomberg | iMore
- Bloomberg: Beats Studio Buds set to launch next month, paving the way for new AirPods Pro | iMore
- AirPods Max may get new colors, second-gen not in the works, says report | iMore
- New Apple TV 4K (2021) has untapped HDMI 2.1 potential | iMore
- M1 iPad Pro apps currently limited to 5GB of RAM, even 16GB version | iMore
- Apple reportedly readying new entry-level AirPods launch for this year | iMore
Hosts
