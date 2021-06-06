This week on The iMore Show, we hit the very latest in iPhone 13 rumors and run down our expectations for WWDC 2021!
Links
- iPhone 13 battery leak claims massive capacity increase is coming | iMore
- New mini-LED MacBook Pro shipments coming Q3 21, says Digitimes | iMore
- Mini-LED be damned, some iPads are rumored to jump to OLED next year | iMore
- Apple celebrates Pride Month across Apple Music, Apple Fitness Plus, more | iMore
- Apple rolls out updates for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote | iMore
- New iPhone 13 CAD images might have confirmed everything we already knew | iMore
- New 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pro spotted in regulatory filing | iMore
- Rumored mini-LED MacBook Pro may ship as late as 2022 | iMore
- New supplier joins Apple for rumored new 16-inch MacBook Pro | iMore
- Bloomberg: Apple still working on a new iPad mini with smaller bezels | iMore
- The 2022 iPad Pro could boast reverse wireless charging via a new glass back | iMore
- Bloomberg: Apple is 'still exploring' something similar to AirPower | iMore
- Another report ponders if iMessage is getting a huge update at WWDC | iMore
- Apple announces privacy update to AirTag and promises an Android app | iMore
Hosts
