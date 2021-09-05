This week on the iMore Show, we discuss Apple's latest App Store policy shift and tackle some late-breaking rumors ahead of a possible September event.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Gurman reiterates plans for iPhone 13 including 120Hz screen, ProRes, more | iMore
- New mini-LED 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros again rumored for 2021 launch | iMore
- Report: iPhone 13 launching third week of September, 1TB option for iPhone 13 Pro | iMore
- Apple's best-value iPad is about to get a serious upgrade, says Gurman | iMore
- New iPad mini case mold shows thinner bezels, no Home button, and more | iMore
- Mark Gurman: Redesigned Mac mini with M1X processor and more ports coming 'in the next several months' | iMore
- Mark Gurman: Apple tested in-screen Touch ID but it will not be featured on the iPhone 13 | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 sizes 41mm and 45mm claims rumor, no new colors | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone 13 to get LEO satellite comms support — but maybe not | iMore
- Apple announces first states getting Apple Wallet IDs, driver's licenses | iMore
- Apple saving big health upgrades for future Apple Watch, says new report | iMore
- 'No chance' Apple Watch Series 7 measures blood pressure, says Gurman | iMore
- Apple will let apps redirect users to sign up for subscriptions outside of the App Store | iMore
- Report claims Apple is having Apple Car talks with Korean and Japanese suppliers | iMore
- The Information: Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset will require iPhone tethering | iMore
- Bloomberg: Bigger screen means new watch faces are coming to Apple Watch Series 7 | iMore
- Apple delays controversial child safety features following feedback | iMore
Sponsors
- Setapp: The best apps for Mac in one suite. Try Setapp free for a week. If you like Setapp, pay just $9.99 per month as long as it's useful to you.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Editor's Desk: Apple Watch Series 7 redesign, watch faces, and more!
Apple's fall event is coming in just a few short weeks, and there have been a lot of rumors this week about the Apple Watch Series 7. So let's dive in!
Apple store in Changsha opens to big crowds
A brand new Apple store in Changsha has opened this weekend, and large crowds were drawn to see the store on its first day.
Brazil Apple store employee bags silver at Tokyo Paralympics
Douglas Matera, an Apple Store employee at the VillageMall store in Brazil, has scored a silver medal as part of Brazil's 4x100m freestyle relay team at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.