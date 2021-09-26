This week, the iMore Show is all about the new iPhones and the software that goes with them!
- iPhone 13 first impressions — A cinema rig in your pocket | iMore
- iPad mini reviews and unboxings are here! | iMore
- How to download and install iOS 15 on your iPhone | iMore
- Apple promises new iPhone 13 setting to fix macro mode switching | iMore
- Gurman: Redesigned AirPods Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro expected in 2022 | iMore
- Kuo: Under-display Touch ID coming to in 2023, foldable iPhone in 2024 | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone 14 to feature hole-punch display and 48MP wide camera | iMore
- EU takes covers off USB-C charging mandate, fast charging rules | iMore
- Despite a design flaw, the MagSafe Duo Charger does work with iPhone 13 Pro | iMore
- Future iPad Pro could feature major design change we've all been waiting for | iMore
- Setapp: The best apps for Mac in one suite. Try Setapp free for a week. If you like Setapp, pay just $9.99 per month as long as it's useful to you.
