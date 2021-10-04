This week on the iMore Show, we dive into what we think about our new devices and discuss when we might actually see the Apple Watch Series 7 (Oct 15).
- A new-look MacBook Air with MagSafe and more is reportedly going into mass production in Q3 2022 | iMore
- Rumored 2022 OLED iPad Air canceled, claims report | iMore
- Prosser: Apple Watch Series 7 to begin shipping in mid-October | iMore
- iPhone 13 review: Pinnacle of the mainstream | iMore
- Those refreshed AirPods could still arrive before year's end despite iPhone event no-show | iMore
- Hermès might have just leaked the Apple Watch Series 7 release date | iMore
- The iPhone 13 Pro is not only a great phone, but a fantastic camera | iMore
- The Apple Watch Series 7 is a worthy upgrade from the Series 6 | iMore
