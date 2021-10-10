This week on the iMore Show, we're talking Apple Watch Series 7, Facebook's terrible Monday, and look ahead to next year's iPhones.
- Kuo: Apple cancels plans to bring OLED display to iPad Air next year | iMore
- iPhone 14 could get 2TB storage option, claims report | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 preorders begin October 8 | iMore
- Just imagine if this jaw-dropping concept was the 2022 iPhone SE | iMore
- Facebook says single error caused massive outage | iMore
- iPad mini 6 review: Power meets portability | iMore
- 2022 iPhone SE won't feature design change, says report | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 shipping is already slipping to November, some bands unavailable | iMore
