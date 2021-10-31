This week on the iMore Show, we give our impressions of Apple's most recent devices, tackle some polishing cloth drama, and dive into the company's latest financial results.
- macOS Monterey review: A worthy update with some holes still to fill | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7 review: A fine display | iMore
- M1 Max MacBook Pro — First impressions | iMore
- Ross Young: 'iPhone SE Plus' to release in 2022 with 5G | iMore
- Report: New HomePod mini colors to launch on November 1 | iMore
- Apple Q4 2021: Apple sees $83.4 billion in revenue | iMore
- Apple earned $1 billion every day this financial year | iMore
- iFixit does a hilarious teardown of Apple's $19 polishing cloth | iMore
Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
