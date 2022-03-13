This week on the iMore Show, we talk about everything Apple announced at its spring event!
- 'Friday Night Baseball' comes to Apple TV+ | iMore
- Apple debuts video showing off iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in new colors | iMore
- iPhone SE 3 2022: Everything you need to know | iMore
- iPad Air 5 (2022): Everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple announces a new blazing-fast M1 Ultra chip for even better Macs | iMore
- Mac Studio: Everything you need to know | iMore
- Apple Studio Display: Release date, price, features, and more! | iMore
- There was a little something for everyone at Apple's March event | iMore
- Here's everything Apple announced at its March 8, 2022 'Peek Performance' event | iMore
Editor’s Desk: Was Apple’s first event of the year a dud?
Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ media event offered boring iPhone updates, a so-so iPad upgrade, and an entirely new and exciting Mac line.
Russia threatens to nationalize Apple, seize assets
Apple is one of a number of countries in Russia under threat of nationalization in Russia, following its decision to suspend operations in the country.
Buying a Mac Studio? It might not arrive before WWDC...
A quick glance at the Apple website reveals that some of the more expensive versions of the Mac Studio will take 12 weeks to ship to customers.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.