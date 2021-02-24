Finding a clear case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is easy; there are plenty to choose from. Finding a clear case that is well-designed, easy on the eyes, and highly protective is not so easy. That's why I was pleased to discover that the Incipio Slim checks all those boxes and then some. Incipio offers a large range of cases at a mid-tier price point, but the Slim model is the first I have owned by this brand. While it is not an ultra-slim case as one might expect, given the name, it does have a sleek profile for a highly protective case that promises 14-foot drop protection. Actually, it's one of the most attractive cases I've seen that offers this level of protection, and it has several transparent colorways that all show off the beauty of the iPhone 12 Pro Max in different ways. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more After putting the Incipio Slim through its paces, I am highly pleased with the case overall. Below I'll lay out exactly how well it has performed on my own new iPhone, along with a few things that Incipio could improve.

Incipio Slim Case Bottom line: Incipio brings us Slim, the slick clear case with 14-foot drop protection and a practical design that feels good in your hand. The Good Attractive, clear form factor

Silky smooth texture feels good to the touch

Smart design prevents dents and scratches

Super protective

Supports wireless and MagSafe charging The Bad Not as slim as expected

Shows fingerprints $40 at Incipio

$40 at Amazon

Sleek, slick, and secure Incipio Slim Case: What I like

Although it appears to be a simple, clear case at first glance, once I got it onto my iPhone 12 Pro Max, I could appreciate its slick design. The case is totally transparent with a subtle lilac tint that is not overpowering or distracting from the design. It also comes in a totally clear design depending on your preference. It looks good on the iPhone and feels good in your hand. The silky smooth surface is pleasant to the touch but not too slippery. It has just enough of a rubbery texture to give the case a bit of grip. That rubbery surface is part of what gives the case its shock-absorbing protection. It's built with Incipio's Impact Struts Technology that reduces impact and keeps the iPhone snug and safe during the severest drops. There is also a prominent raised edge around the screen and camera for 360º heavy-duty protection along every surface of the phone. So far, all of this protective tech is working because, despite a few drops, there is not a mark on the case or my iPhone. One unique design feature I noticed on the case is a set of tiny raised ridges on the back four corners of the case to elevate it slightly when set onto a flat surface. This adds extra protection for the lovely triple-lens camera and also prevents the case from sliding around on slick surfaces. I think it also keeps the soft, silky material on the back of the case from getting scratched. Finally, I was pleased to find that the Incipio Slim works with a MagSafe charger. It doesn't support all MagSafe accessories, but it does allow for MagSafe charging, which is nice. I was surprised at this since the Incipio Slim is, in fact, not that slim. But that's a discussion for the next section. Did you say Slim? Incipio Slim Case: What I don't like

The name of this case is the Incipio Slim, so I'll admit I was expecting something more, well, slim. Don't get me wrong; this is not a bulky case by any stretch of the imagination. It is sleek and streamlined by design. The bumpers are considerable, though - a good four millimeters thick. For a case labeled slim, I would expect two millimeters or less. With that being said, I'm sure a super slim case would not be possible with 14-foot drop protection, so it's a good trade-off. It probably is the most minimal of all the cases Incipio makes, so I'll give them that. The second thing that I don't love about this case is the fingerprints. Something about the soft, smooth texture attracts fingerprints. Even though the case is clear, you can see the fingerprints on it in the right light. This is not a dealbreaker for me, but it's something to be aware of if you plan to buy the Incipio Slim Case. The competition

While there are plenty of clear cases out there, not many of them offer substantial shock protection. The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Case is one contender. This is another substantial protective case with a sleek form factor and transparent material. It also comes in several color tints in addition to perfectly clear. The Speck Presidio is drop-rated up to 13-feet, so it's very similar to the Incipio Slim in both protection and appearance. This case is a bit more expensive than the Slim, though, making the Incipio Slim Case a better deal for the money. Incipio Slim Case: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want a clear case that also provides protection. You may hate the idea of covering up your gorgeous iPhone 12, but you want to keep it in pristine condition. The Incipio Slim is a great solution that lets the iPhone's beauty show through while providing robust protection. Texture is important to you. If the way your iPhone feels in-hand is important to you, you'll love the silky smooth texture of this case. It feels good to the touch and also provides some grip. You use a wireless or MagSafe charger. Most highly protective cases are not compatible with the MagSafe charger, but the Incipio Slim is an exception. The MagSafe charger will work perfectly well with this case. You should not buy this if ... You want an ultra-slim case. The Incipio Slim is not big or bulky, but it's not super slim either. If you were expecting something that's a millimeter thin, this is not your case. You hate fingerprints. The case is clear, so the fingerprints aren't visible at all times. But if you look at it in a certain light, all of a sudden, there are a lot of fingerprints on the surface. So if you hate fingerprints, the Incipio Slim is not the case for you. 4.5 out of 5 Regardless of a couple of fingerprints, I really like this case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's super protective without adding much bulk or weight, and it feels lovely in the hand. The smooth texture is a pleasure to hold, and the sleek design looks pretty cool too. My lovely Pacific Blue iPhone is totally visible through the clear, lilac-tinged case. I don't have to worry about the case sliding around on the table due to the smart way it was designed, and with 14-foot drop protection, I have no doubt it will keep my phone safe through any kind of rough treatment. Overall this is a great iPhone case both in form and function.