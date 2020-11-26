The Amazon deal is matching a special Black Friday promotion at Walmart where stock has already sold out. If you don't want to wait for a restock there, Amazon has got you covered. You'll see them listed at $199 currently, though you'll get an extra discount at checkout automatically.

Apple's AirPods Pro are going to be a hot commodity this Black Friday , especially with some of the incredible;e AirPods deals this holiday season. Right now, you can snag a set of the popular true wireless earbuds for just $169 at Amazon . That's a huge $80 discount and the lowest we have seen these earbuds go since their release.

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This Black Friday deal marks a new record low with $80 off.

Before today, we had been raving about an ongoing Woot deal dropping AirPods pro to $190, so this new Amazon deal is certainly worth shouting about. The original Walmart sale is slated to last through November 28, though given how limited stock has been already it's unlikely to last through Black Friday itself.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more and we've also gathered up all of the best AirPods deals ahead of Black Friday of you're not looking for the Pro model.