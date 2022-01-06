Holiday sales may have come and gone but we're seeing one of Amazon's best Mac deals today to kick off the new year. Over there, you can chop $450 off the regular price of Apple's 21.5-inch iMac, dropping it down to a record-low price of just $600.

Though the 21.5-inch model is no longer the latest iMac, having been replaced by the M1 iMac in 2021, it's still a superb all-in-one computer for so many people — especially at today's price. You'll see the $450 discount at checkout while this deal lasts.

Score all-time low iMac pricing with this new year Mac deal

iMac, 21.5-inch (2020) | $450 off Apple's 2020 iMac is seeing its biggest discount ever at Amazon for the new year. Down to $600, the 21.5-inch model has hit a new low price with $450 off. You'll see the savings at checkout while this deal lasts. $599.99 at Amazon

If you want a sleek, all-in-one computer, you can't beat Apple's iMac. In many ways, it is the best value for money when it comes to macOS computers. An iMac can get you higher specs per dollar compared to the portable Mac lineup and, being a complete computer including display and peripherals, it means you don't have to spend a bunch more money on accessories like you would with a Mac Mini.

The 21.5-inch model is nice and compact, making it ideal for smaller desk setups. The model on sale at Amazon is the base model with a 1080p HD display, seventh-gen dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, and 8GB RAM. Being the 2020 model, it features a 256GB SSD instead of a traditional hard drive for speedier storage, too.

On the back, you'll get four USB ports, two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Though you don't get the fancy redesign, Apple-designed M1 chip, and 4.5K display in the 24-inch iMac, you're also not spending close to $1,300 to get one with today's deal. Once the supply runs dry for the 21.5-inch iMac, it's very unlikely to see a restock now that Apple has discontinued the machine, so snag this iMac deal while you can.