If you're looking for exceptional Apple Black Friday deals, Amazon has got you covered today with a stellar deal on the Apple Watch SE. Right now, you can grab the affordable smartwatch from just $229.99. That's a near-$50 discount on its regular price of $279 and the price drop applies to pretty much all colors, sizes, and styles with the extra savings showing automatically at checkout.

The new Apple Watch SE is designed to be an entry-level model that includes a bunch of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, save for a few key aspects, at a lower price. Its display is 30% larger than that of the Series 3, though it's not always-on like the Series 6, and it's powered by the dual-core S5 chipset from the previous-gen Series 5 meaning it will be future-proofed for many years of software updates.

The Apple Watch SE provides high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection. It also includes a compass and always-on altimeter, as well as water-resistance up to 50m so you can track your swimming workouts or simply rest assured knowing it won't get damaged while washing your hands.

It's worth bearing in mind that the SE can't take an ECG or read your blood oxygen like the flagship Apple Watch Series 6. Check out our guide to the other key Apple Watch SE and Series 6 differences if you need help deciding which is right for your wrist.

This new all-time low Amazon price is a match for an early Black Friday Target deal and is one of the best Apple Watch deals available right now. The deal applies to both 40mm and 44mm sizes as well as GPS + Cellular models so you can take your pick.