The Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller brings convenient Home app, and Siri controls to your existing garage door openers in minutes. Never leave home wondering whether or not you left the garage door open again with this affordable HomeKit system.

While it may sound a little daunting and expensive, adding HomeKit to your garage door is easy thanks to add-on kits like the Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller , which is available this Cyber Monday for the low price of $35.

Adding HomeKit controls to your garage door opener is hands-down, one of the most convenient and genuinely useful smart home additions that you can make. Whether it is opening and closing your door from anywhere in the world, receiving instant notifications for activity, or checking in to ensure that your door is shut on your way to work, HomeKit garage door controls are just magical.

The Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit, so you don't need to worry about downloading a separate app, registering for yet another account, or paying for a monthly subscription. Installing the Insignia controller is quick and easy — just stick the wireless sensor to your door, attach a couple of wires to the back of your existing opener, and plug in the control unit.

After installation, a simple scan of the HomeKit pairing code with the Home app is all it takes to add the smarts. Through the Home app, you will be able to open and close your door with a tap, and you can set up notifications that alert you the moment your door opens from anywhere in the world. You can even add your garage door to HomeKit automation and scenes, so you can have it automatically close at night just in case you left it open.

Since the Insignia controller doesn't require a particular account or cloud service, you don't have to worry about your home's security. HomeKit puts several safeguards in place automatically, like preventing your door from being opened via voice commands. For example, Siri through Apple's HomePod requires an additional confirmation via your iPhone before opening, keeping someone from walking up to your window and shouting "Hey Siri — open the garage door".

At just $35 this Cyber Monday, now is the perfect time to bring your garage door opener to the smart home world. Are you looking for additional deals on HomeKit accessories? Then be sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals on HomeKit and more. Stop by our round-up of the Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals as well to save even more!