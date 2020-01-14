What you need to know
- Facebook is adding Instagram Direct to the Instagram web app.
- Previously, users had to rely on either the mobile/mobile web apps.
- Today's rollout is just a test, with only a few users gaining access to it.
Facebook will be adding Direct Messaging to Instagram's desktop site as of today, as per a report from The Verge.. It'll work much like how DMs work on mobile. Users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added "message" button, and you'll also be able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on your desktop if your browser supports it.
Previously, users had to make use of either the mobile app or the mobile website to send DMs, a move that was deeply frustrating if you wanted the larger space of a desktop keyboard and didn't use an Android app-enabled Chromebook or the Windows 10 app. Speaking of which, with Instagram replacing its native app with a web app, it wouldn't be a good look for Instagram to update its app and then actually lose functionality, especially with DMs which are a pretty sticky feature.
Unfortunately for users who want to try it now, it's not a global rollout. The Verge states it's just a limited test and only a small number of users will have access to it for the time being.
Facebook has doubled down on building out its messaging experiences over the last year. The firm launched Threads, a dedicated direct messaging app for Instagram. Facebook was said to be working on moving all its messaging services to a common, interoperable backend, with Facebook stating that Threads would be part of this.
However Facebook's messaging intentions may end up, with this new move, Instagram Direct joins Facebook's other apps on the desktop and increases its viability as a standalone messaging app in itself.
Instagram: Everything you need to know
Popular 3D Printing Youtuber alerted to tachycardia by Apple Watch
Popular Youtuber Joel Telling, better known as 3D Printing Nerd, has revealed on Twitter that he spent the night in hospital after his Apple Watch alerted him to a potential tachycardia.
Analyst says 5G could propel AAPL to $375 this year
D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte believes that 5G could propel Apple's share price to $375, in the most bullish stance on Apple's stock to date.
Apple blasts FBI claim it was unhelpful in Pensacola shooter investigation
Apple has hit back at an FBI report suggesting that it was had not "given any substantive assistance" in helping the Justice Department gains access to two iPhones used by Pensacola Naval Air Station Shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.