Instagram brings its classic icons back to celebrate its 10th birthday

Social network Instagram is celebrating its tenth birthday by bringing back some of the icons that we old-timers will remember from back in the day. The icons are hidden somewhat, but anyone who knows the special commands will be able to hunt them down pretty easily.

Then all you need to do is decide which of Instagram's classic icons you're going to use.

Here’s a vid of the secret! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZlRIWWa0s7 — Patrick Kosmowski (@kosmowskipat) October 6, 2020

Getting to the new icons is pretty easy. Just open the app and then head to its settings. A long swipe down on the screen will reveal everything.

At the time of writing it doesn't seem like this is available to everyone just yet. I've also only seen it work on iPhones, but I've got the folks at Android Central trying it out as well.

Whether these icons will stick around isn't clear, but we can hope!

My personal favorite will always be the very first Instagram icon. Let me know which was yours!