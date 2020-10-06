Instagram brings its classic icons back to celebrate its 10th birthday

What you need to know
- Today is Instagram's tenth birthday.
- A new Easter egg lets users select one from many of the app's most iconic icons.
- Also, it turns out I'm very old now.
Social network Instagram is celebrating its tenth birthday by bringing back some of the icons that we old-timers will remember from back in the day. The icons are hidden somewhat, but anyone who knows the special commands will be able to hunt them down pretty easily.
Then all you need to do is decide which of Instagram's classic icons you're going to use.
Getting to the new icons is pretty easy. Just open the app and then head to its settings. A long swipe down on the screen will reveal everything.
At the time of writing it doesn't seem like this is available to everyone just yet. I've also only seen it work on iPhones, but I've got the folks at Android Central trying it out as well.
Whether these icons will stick around isn't clear, but we can hope!
My personal favorite will always be the very first Instagram icon. Let me know which was yours!
October iPhone 12 event to be announced today, says Jon Prosser
According to the latest rumors, Apple could announce its expected iPhone 12 event today. The event is expected to take place on October 13.
Apple stops selling third-party audio as launch of AirPods Studio looms
The company has pulled all third-party audio products from its website, and Apple Store employees are being instructed to pull products from shelves as well.
Don't expect Apple to tweak Face ID to work with masks any time soon
Face ID + masks = frustration and Apple doesn't look like it will tone down the security to increase the usability.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.