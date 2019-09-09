What you need to know
- Instagram went down on September 9 around 12:00 ET.
- Down Detector shows outage reports all around the globe.
- Instagram has yet to address the issue.
If you're having trouble accessing your Instagram feed today, you're not the only one.
On September 9, 2019, around 12:00 ET, the hashtag #instagramdown began trending on Twitter with tons of users complaining about the Instagram app not working.
Looking at the live outage map on Down Detector, the app is experiencing issues all around the world — including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, and other countries.
Instagram's Twitter account has yet to say anything about the outage, so for the time being, we're left in the dark with no idea when the app will be back up and running.