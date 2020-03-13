As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, people are staying glued to social media for the latest updates, and Instagram is doing its part to increase awareness.

According to a recent post to the company's Twitter account, Instagram is now implementing a new call-out at the top of its home screen feed. The information displayed might be different for individual countries as Instagram says it will be showing links from the World Health Organization along with information from local health ministries. This move is the company's way of preventing the circulation of inaccurate information about the virus and an attempt to "keep the Instagram community safe and informed."

Instagram may also display the following message:

Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus: See the latest information from the World Health Organization so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Go to who.int.

To help people get relevant and up-to-date resources, we will start showing more information from @WHO and local health ministries at the top of Instagram's Feed in some countries. pic.twitter.com/czAHYItlEx — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) March 13, 2020

Additionally, Instagram will no longer allow users to search for COVID-19-related AR effects unless they were created in partnership with recognized health organizations. The company says it remains committed to keeping its community safe and informed and will continue to push updates on the work being done.