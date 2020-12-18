Instagram for iPhone is receiving Apple ProRAW support today

What you need to know
- Instagram's iOS app is receiving support for ProRAW today, according to an engineer on the team.
Instagram is set to receive support for Apple's new ProRAW photo format today, according to a member of the team working on the app.
In a pretty innocuous tweet earlier, Instagram for iOS team member Tim Johnson announced the feature, saying that it's coming "this morning" but might "take a bit to propagate out."
It isn't yet clear whether an app update will be required or if Instagram is making changes server-side, but neither appears to have happened for me just yet. Johnson does say that Instagram's in-app editing tools won't take advantage of ProRAW as such, however, meaning anyone wanting to make the most of the format should probably edit in a third-party app before uploading to Instagram.
Photographer Austin Mann recently explained why ProRAW is so great, although I doubt posting images to Instagram will show them off to their full potential.
I've reached out to Johnson for more info and I'll update this post if and when I receive it.
