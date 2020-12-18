Save up to $70: Amazon has the Apple Watch down to as low as $169

ProRAW

Instagram for iPhone is receiving Apple ProRAW support today

It isn't yet clear how it will handle the images, however.
Oliver Haslam

Instagram logo on a Galaxy S10Source: Joe Maring / iMore

What you need to know

  • Instagram's iOS app is receiving support for ProRAW today, according to an engineer on the team.

Instagram is set to receive support for Apple's new ProRAW photo format today, according to a member of the team working on the app.

In a pretty innocuous tweet earlier, Instagram for iOS team member Tim Johnson announced the feature, saying that it's coming "this morning" but might "take a bit to propagate out."

It isn't yet clear whether an app update will be required or if Instagram is making changes server-side, but neither appears to have happened for me just yet. Johnson does say that Instagram's in-app editing tools won't take advantage of ProRAW as such, however, meaning anyone wanting to make the most of the format should probably edit in a third-party app before uploading to Instagram.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Photographer Austin Mann recently explained why ProRAW is so great, although I doubt posting images to Instagram will show them off to their full potential.

I've reached out to Johnson for more info and I'll update this post if and when I receive it.