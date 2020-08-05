What you need to know
- Instagram Reels is now live.
- It will let Instagram users create short, entertaining videos.
- Features include audio clips, effects, and other creative tools.
Facebook has today announced that its answer to TikTok, Instagram Reels, is officially live.
In a release today the company stated:
Today we're announcing Instagram Reels: a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.
Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. You can share reels with your followers in Feed and if you have a public account you can make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore. Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage.
Instagram users can create Reels from the bottom of the Instagram camera screen. Editing tools include audio in the form of songs from the Instagram Music library, AR Effects, timers and countdowns, alignment with previous clips, and speed controls to slow down and speed up video. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips, all at once, or using video uploads from your phone's gallery.
Users will be able to share their Reels in a new dedicated space in the Explore tab where the wider Instagram community can see it, you can also post them to your Feed.
As mentioned, in the Explore Page you'll be able to see trending videos in a customized vertical feed.
Reels has raised some eyebrows from onlookers given its similarity to TikTok. Last week, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer slammed Reels as "another copycat product" from Facebook.
