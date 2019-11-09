Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that it will start hiding like counts on its platform in parts of the U.S., beginning next week.

As reported by WIRED, Instagram has previously tested hiding likes in several countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy, and Brazil.

At WIRED25 conference on November 8, Mosseri announced that the tests would roll out to the U.S. next week. He clarified that it wouldn't be the whole U.S. but didn't further specify as to which regions would be included.

Rather than removing 'Likes', Instagram is testing making the like count on posts private, so users who post will be able to see their own like counts, they simply won't be visible to people who like and view your photos and videos. Likewise, you won't be able to see the like count on other people's content.