Instagram CEO Adam Messeri says that the idea of bringing the app to iPad just "hasn't bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet".

Almost ten years after Instagram arrived on iPhone it still doesn't have a native iPad app, with users left to enjoy pictures of food and cats in the Safari web browser instead. That's less than ideal, but during a live "ask me anything" session on Instagram, the CEO said that there simply aren't enough developers working on the app.

He also said Instagram “would like to build an iPad app.”



“But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”



The iPad is 10 years old. Maybe by the time it’s 20, then? — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) February 15, 2020

Interestingly, Mosseri also said that some Instagram users don't see any ads at all. It's apparently part of an experiment to "understand the effect" that has.

