Layout from Instagram on iPhone 11 ProSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • There's still no Instagram app for iPad.
  • The company's CEO gives the impression it might never come.
  • He was discussing it during a live AMA.

Instagram CEO Adam Messeri says that the idea of bringing the app to iPad just "hasn't bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet".

Almost ten years after Instagram arrived on iPhone it still doesn't have a native iPad app, with users left to enjoy pictures of food and cats in the Safari web browser instead. That's less than ideal, but during a live "ask me anything" session on Instagram, the CEO said that there simply aren't enough developers working on the app.

Interestingly, Mosseri also said that some Instagram users don't see any ads at all. It's apparently part of an experiment to "understand the effect" that has.

