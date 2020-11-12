Facebook just recently started integrating Instagram with Messenger, and now the company is rolling out its next biggest change in years.

It's redesigning the home screen of the main Instagram app to focus on Reels and Shopping, moving away long-standing elements like the create icon that let you upload new images and the notifications tab that let you view all your interactions. These have now been placed out of thumb's reach at the top right of the app.

Reels, if you recall, is the company's take on the short video format popularized by TikTok. It launched a few short months ago and has only seen growth since then. Shopping is another new addition to the Instagram app, one that allowed users to browse from small businesses using Facebook's payment services.