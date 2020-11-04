Now you can have the Instant Pot Duo Nova for just $60, the same price I paid for the older version on Black Friday last year. If you grab it now, you don't have to worry about stock running out on Black Friday . And if you're buying it for yourself, you'll have it on hand to cook your holiday meal.

The Instant Pot kicked off the pressure-cooker-plus trend last year. Instant Pot is still going strong with new models, like this Duo Nova. It's a 7-in-1 kitchen appliance; it's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.

I have the earlier model, the Duo, and I use it for a number of different things. It's great for making rice. Just throw in the rice, water, and seasonings, turn it on, and forget it. No more worrying about it boiling over or burning to the bottom of the pan. I use it for quinoa too. Another thing I cook in my Instant Pot is frozen chicken. I'm a vegetarian and don't even like to touch raw chicken, but I can pull a couple of frozen chicken breasts out of the freezer, pop them into the Instant Pot with a cup of sauce, set it, and forget it. The chicken goes from frozen solid to perfectly cooked and tender in just about half an hour. Soup season is coming soon, and you can bet I'll be making some big batches of soup in my Instant Pot to portion out and reheat for quick meals.

What I love about cooking with the Instant Pot is that you don't have to stand over it while it cooks. You can be cooking other things, or in your home office working while the Instant Pot does its thing. Though the 6-quart size is the second-smallest, it holds a pretty large amount of food. You could easily feed four to six people with this size.

This newer model, the Duo Nova, has an easy-seal lid so you don't have to worry about properly sealing your Instant Pot. Plus, it comes with an extra sealing ring.

Amazon and other retailers aren't waiting until Black Friday to roll out their best pricing, and neither should you. We're covering Apple Black Friday deals now here on iMore, as well as general Black Friday deals on our sister site.