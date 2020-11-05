Friends, I paid $10 more for an older model Instant Pot last year on Black Friday. If you're in the market for an Instant Pot, this is the one to get, and this is the time to get it. Don't wait until Black Friday when stock might be low or run out. This 6-quart Instant Pot Viva is not just a pressure cooker, it's a 9-in-1 multi-functional pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, with sous vide and sterilizer. You'll be able to cook a fantastic holiday meal or put it away to give as a gift.

Get a 6-quart Instant Pot Viva now and you'll be pressure cooking, slow cooking, cooking rice, making yogurt, baking case, cooking eggs, sautéing, sterilizing, and using that sous vide setting in no time.

Instant Pot is the premier name in multi-use pressure cookers. The Instant Pot Viva stands out from the crowd with the addition of the sous vide smart program. Sous vide, which is French for "under vacuum," refers to cooking items inside a sealed bag within temperature-controlled water. The food doesn't contact the water, metal, or heat directly. The Viva model also includes special settings for cake, eggs, and sterilizing. And it has a fool-proof easy-seal lid.

I have a more basic model, the Duo, and I use it most often for rice, chicken, and soup. I particularly like making chicken in the Instant Pot, because I can throw in two chicken breasts that are frozen solid, add some liquid, and have perfectly cooked chicken in about a half-hour. I'm a vegetarian that makes chicken for my husband; this method of cooking minimizes how much I have to touch the raw chicken.

I also bought myself an egg insert to make egg bites, which can be tossed in the fridge to be reheated for breakfast later. There are lots of useful Instant Pot accessories if you're in the market. Instant Pot makes cooking easy. There's no need to stand over it while it does its thing. Just toss in your ingredients, set it, and forget it (until the smell beckons you into the kitchen.) You could easily feed five people or do your weekly food prep with this 6-quart size.

