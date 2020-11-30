A robot vacuum is not only one of the easiest ways to keep your house clean, but it's also one of the coolest. Stop stressing about every little mess and get yourself the Roborock S6 Pure for 40% off this Cyber Monday. It has a deep suction mode that perfect for getting dirt stuck in your carpet, and it's programmable with No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and invisible barriers, so you never have to worry about the vacuum going somewhere it shouldn't.
Why the Roborock S6 Pure is so great
The Roborock also uses LiDAR navigation and a combination of unique algorithms, so when it comes to finding its way around the rooms in your home, it will be as efficient as possible. The vacuum can even recognize specific rooms based on previous navigation. This helps it stay accurate and precise while it cleans. It puts all this to work with some advanced route management, including a multi-level mapping system with support up to four floors. You can also create No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and invisible barriers on every level. to ensure every room is getting cleaned the way you want.
The Roborock S6 Pure has its own app you can download on your phone so that you can control it remotely, and it can also connect to your voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri through your Wi-Fi. Making it a perfect accessory to fit into your smart home thanks to all the Apple Cyber Monday deals we've seen this year.
Lastly, the 5200mAH battery can get up to 3 hours of cleaning on a single charge, which means it can cover around 2152 square feet at a time. Your performance may vary slightly depending on how much carpet you have, but the vacuum will return to its charging cradle when it needs more juice and continue cleaning when it's charged up again. It really is a set-it-and-forget-it system.
