The biggest news story of this week by far was the release of the iOS 14 beta to the public. Announced at WWDC, iOS 14 has been in the hands of developers for a couple of weeks. Now, all iOS users (with the right precautions) can access the iOS 14 beta to try if for themselves. Apple also kicked off its Back To School promotion, which this year features AirPods, not Beats, for the first time. And, there was some exciting news about Apple's future AR products... iOS 14 beta

The iOS 14 public beta is now available. Beta software isn't to be trifled with, as it can often contain bugs you wouldn't expect to find on a final version of the software. We recommend you use the public betas with caution and wait for the final release if you depend on your devices. With that being said, this is the first chance for regular iOS users to try out some of the new features of iOS 14, including those shiny new Home Screen Widgets. How to download iOS 14 public beta 1 to your iPhone AirPods redesign

Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's next AirPods, AirPods 3, might adopt the same design as that of the AirPods Pro. Could a smaller form factor be on the way? Apple's AirPods 3 might adopt design of AirPods Pro Tim Cook's testimony

The House antitrust committee has confirmed Tim Cook will testify at a hearing on July 27 alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jeff Bezos. Tim Cook to testify before House antitrust committee July 27 iPhone 12, all OLED, no charger.

Reiterating previous reports, Nikkei Asian Review says that the iPhone 12 will feature OLED displays across the board, and the reports that Apple will drop the charger from the box are indeed correct. Another analyst says that, despite these omissions, the iPhone 12 is still going to go up in price. iPhone 12 models all OLED, no charger or headphones, says Nikkei Asian Review

Analyst says iPhone 12 will cost more even without charger and headphones Apple tax ruling

The General Court of the European Union will issue its judgment in the case of Apple's $14.5 billion tax bill to Ireland on Wednesday, July 15. Ruling in Apple's landmark Ireland tax case coming July 15 Back to School