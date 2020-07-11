The biggest news story of this week by far was the release of the iOS 14 beta to the public. Announced at WWDC, iOS 14 has been in the hands of developers for a couple of weeks. Now, all iOS users (with the right precautions) can access the iOS 14 beta to try if for themselves. Apple also kicked off its Back To School promotion, which this year features AirPods, not Beats, for the first time. And, there was some exciting news about Apple's future AR products...
iOS 14 beta
The iOS 14 public beta is now available. Beta software isn't to be trifled with, as it can often contain bugs you wouldn't expect to find on a final version of the software. We recommend you use the public betas with caution and wait for the final release if you depend on your devices. With that being said, this is the first chance for regular iOS users to try out some of the new features of iOS 14, including those shiny new Home Screen Widgets.
How to download iOS 14 public beta 1 to your iPhone
AirPods redesign
Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's next AirPods, AirPods 3, might adopt the same design as that of the AirPods Pro. Could a smaller form factor be on the way?
Apple's AirPods 3 might adopt design of AirPods Pro
Tim Cook's testimony
The House antitrust committee has confirmed Tim Cook will testify at a hearing on July 27 alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jeff Bezos.
Tim Cook to testify before House antitrust committee July 27
iPhone 12, all OLED, no charger.
Reiterating previous reports, Nikkei Asian Review says that the iPhone 12 will feature OLED displays across the board, and the reports that Apple will drop the charger from the box are indeed correct. Another analyst says that, despite these omissions, the iPhone 12 is still going to go up in price.
- iPhone 12 models all OLED, no charger or headphones, says Nikkei Asian Review
- Analyst says iPhone 12 will cost more even without charger and headphones
Apple tax ruling
The General Court of the European Union will issue its judgment in the case of Apple's $14.5 billion tax bill to Ireland on Wednesday, July 15.
Ruling in Apple's landmark Ireland tax case coming July 15
Back to School
Apple launched its Back to School promo in Europe and Asia, offering students the chance to score a free pair of AirPods for the first time with the purchase of a new Mac or iPad.
Apple's Back to School promo is now live in Europe, Asia, and more
AR Lenses
Supply chain sources suggest Apple has moved to the trial production phase of its semitransparent AR lenses.
Semitransparent Apple AR lenses enter trial production
Apple TV+ lands 'Snow Blind' starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Apple has beaten five other studios to secure 'Snow Blind' for Apple TV+, a graphic novel adapted for television starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India to move iPhone production from China
According to a new report from Reuters, Foxconn is preparing to greatly expand its production capabilities in India for Apple's iPhone.
