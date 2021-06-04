We're just days away from WWDC, which means we'll be seeing what Apple has in store for the next iterations of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. Even though we haven't seen very many leaks of the upcoming software, there have been some rumors floating around, and one of the more recent ones is the possibility of Apple bringing food tracking to the Health app in iOS 15. And while we certainly don't expect a new Apple Watch until fall, a big rumor that's been repeatedly popping up is that the Series 7 may have blood glucose monitoring.
Now, I don't know about the rest of you, but the idea of both of these new features potentially coming to iOS 15 and Apple Watch Series 7 this year is definitely one I'm super hyped about. I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes several years ago, and as of right now, since I'm pregnant, I also have to worry about gestational diabetes on top of that (and everything else, ugh). If food tracking and blood glucose monitoring are coming natively to the Apple ecosystem, then personally, it's going to be the perfect combination for me.
Food tracking in Health means one less app to deal with
Food tracking and calorie counting aren't new. In fact, you may have done it before with an app called MyFitnessPal. I know I tried it years ago, but the problem was that it was a tedious process, the app isn't exactly the prettiest thing to look at, and you need a separate account. As someone who is well invested in the Apple ecosystem, I want to consolidate everything health-related into Apple's Health app.
As I said, I used to use MyFitnessPal, but I fell off of it after a while. I didn't like the app very much, and I often couldn't find the exact thing I needed in its database. I also had used an app called Glow to keep track of my menstrual cycle, but again, that required an account and a separate app, which I eventually forgot to log in on a daily basis and just couldn't be bothered with.
However, Apple has continued to improve the Health app ever since it was introduced with iOS 8. In just the last few years, Apple has added female cycle tracking and even sleep with watchOS 7. Ever since this, I've been able to ditch Glow and have all of my female health data just in the Health app, along with my Activity, blood glucose from One Drop, ECG readings, heart rate, steps, and more. While we have Sleep data in Health as well, it's still very basic, and there is a lot of room for sleep data improvement in watchOS 8.
My biggest issue with apps like MyFitnessPal and Glow was the fact that I could never just view that data alongside the rest of my health data at the end of the day. If Apple were to add food tracking in the Health app with iOS 15, then it would be much easier. I open up the Health app at least once or twice a day (sometimes a lot more) just to check my daily progress, so just being able to add what I've eaten from here simplifies things, and it's one less app/account to worry about.
But why am I making such a big deal out of food tracking? Because as a pregnant woman who has to worry about every little thing that passes my lips due to possible gestational diabetes, I need to be more cognizant of what I eat and how many calories I consume. I need to understand what I eat and how it affects my blood sugar levels, so I can see what works for me and what doesn't.
And while I see a great benefit for food tracking in the Health app as a pregnant diabetic, it's not just for me. Those who need to count calories for a diet or weight loss, those who just want to be more mindful of what they eat, and more — these are all people who would greatly benefit from Apple adding food tracking in iOS 15.
Food tracking with blood glucose monitoring would be a perfect match
I've mentioned it a few times already, but I'm a Type 2 diabetic. However, since I'm also pregnant, I need to worry about the possibility of gestational diabetes as well. I've been monitoring my blood sugar levels with the One Drop system, but that requires pricking my finger several times a day, which I hate. Multiple people have told me to consider something like the Dexcom G6 system, but the problem with that is cost — it's definitely pricey.
This is why I am eagerly hoping that the rumor of the Apple Watch Series 7 having a sensor for monitoring blood glucose levels to be true because it would be a total insta-buy for me. It would be more affordable than a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) system, but it would still give me a general idea of how my sugar levels are doing throughout the day. And when you combine that with native food tracking in iOS 15, it would be the perfect mix.
Of course, I still plan to test the accuracy if need be with my finger sticks, but I would hope that I wouldn't have to do it as much as I am now. But just being able to see, in real-time, at a glance, how my blood sugar levels are affected by the foods I eat would genuinely be helpful when I need to report results to the doctor.
This year, I have a lot to look forward to. Not only do I hope that the iOS 15 Health app getting food tracking is true, but it would be the perfect pair to go with blood glucose monitoring in Apple Watch Series 7. As someone who needs to better monitor my food intake and how it affects my blood sugar, I'll keep my fingers crossed.
Your thoughts?
I'm very eager to see what we'll be getting in iOS 15 when WWDC rolls around in a few days. I'm also excited and hopeful to see blood glucose monitoring in the next best Apple Watch, and I'll definitely be upgrading from my Series 5 if so.
Would you be happy to get food tracking in the Health app in iOS 15? Or do you think blood glucose monitoring is coming to the next Apple Watch Series 7? Do you think having both of these would be a good pairing for those who have diabetes or just want to be more cognizant? Drop your thoughts in the comments.
