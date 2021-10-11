Today, Apple released iOS 15.0.2 and, thankfully, it is addressing a range of bugs affecting iPhones running iOS 15.

Earlier today, Apple released iOS 15.0.2 to all users with a compatible iPhone. The new update comes a week after the release of iOS 15.0.1.

The latest release fixes a number of bugs affecting MagSafe, AirTag, Find My, CarPlay, and more. Apple's new Leather Wallet with MagSafe, which is the first to work with Find My, was not connecting for a number of new owners. The latest software update appears to have fixed that issue.

Some AirTag users noticed that their item tracker was missing from the Find My app in iOS 15, and this update looks to resolve that problem as well.

Even CarPlay users are getting some love in this update. You can check out all of the bug fixes that are part of iOS 15.0.2 in the release notes below:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone: Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

These smaller releases are quite common after Apple rolls out a major update to its operating systems, so we can expect more of these over the near future as iOS 15 gets onto more and more iPhones.

If you want to know how to download iOS 15.0.2, you can check out our How To article here.