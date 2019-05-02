The FICO score has been generally known as the standard for consumer credit reports. However, while the app is free, you need a subscription to FICO, which starts at $29.95 per month. After a subscription, you'll see your FICO score from all three credit bureaus along with how it has changed over time. Push notifications will tell you if anything changes. Though there is a hefty price tag, the subscription and app will provide you all you need to know about your credit picture.