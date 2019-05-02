Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
According to a recent survey of 410 Americans, about 30% of respondents reported not knowing their credit score. Since one's credit score is a determinant of eligibility for many financial products ranging from auto loans to mortgages to credit cards, it is worrisome that almost a third of people aren't actively monitoring their credit score. To help you stay on top of your credit score, we've found the best apps to help you keep track. The best part is that using these methods to check your credit score does not negatively affect your credit.
Credit Karma: Consumer favorite
Usage of Credit Karma (CK) has really exploded after it entered the market many years ago. Users will receive credit reports from TransUnion and Equifax (2 of the major credit bureaus) completely free. CK will then use its data to make financial product offers to users, such as credit cards or personal loans. The financial institutions selling these financial products are the entities paying CK. Their app provides alerts for any sudden changes in your credit score, and you can even send a dispute to the credit bureau directly from the app.
CreditWise: For everyone
Capital One developed this app for everyone, not just its own customers. The app will provide you a weekly report of your VantageScore 3.0 from TransUnion. VantageScore is different from the more familiar FICO score but takes very similar inputs, so your VantageScore should move in the same patterns as your FICO score. CreditWise also provides a simulator that shows you how certain actions like paying down debt could affect your credit score.
myFICO: The standard
The FICO score has been generally known as the standard for consumer credit reports. However, while the app is free, you need a subscription to FICO, which starts at $29.95 per month. After a subscription, you'll see your FICO score from all three credit bureaus along with how it has changed over time. Push notifications will tell you if anything changes. Though there is a hefty price tag, the subscription and app will provide you all you need to know about your credit picture.
Experian: Straight from the bureau
Experian is one of the larger international credit bureaus and will provide you a full picture of your credit score on a monthly basis if you subscribe to its service. Experian will also help you examine what may be hurting your credit score and how to take actions to recover. The downside is that you only receive the report from Experian, just one of the three major bureaus.
Credit Sesame: Ease of use
Credit Sesame provides, free of charge, a great visual layout with simple to read charts to understand your credit picture and how to improve it. Every month, you'll receive an updated VantageScore from TransUnion and tips on how to better manage your credit.
Mint: All in one
While it has been mostly known as a personal finance and budgeting tool, Mint also added a feature several years ago that allows you to get a credit score summary from Equifax. The app helps you understand your credit card usage, payment history, inquiries, and more so that you have a full picture of your credit finances.
Credit.com: Get graded
Credit.com provides you an Experian score and a Vantagescore 3.0 at no cost. Neither of these are official FICO scores, but again they are close and move in the same direction. Additionally, you'll get graded (A-F) on several different aspects of your credit management: payment history, debt usage, inquiries, and more.
TransUnion: Another bureau
TransUnion, one of the three major bureaus, provides an app that provides users a proprietary score. Like the other bureaus, this score is not the same as a FICO score but is a good proxy.
Discover Credit Scorecard: Get your score
Discover cardholders can log in through the app to view a free monthly FICO score. There are also educational tools to show you how various factors are affecting your score.
Chase Mobile®: Your credit journey
Chase customers will be able to access their Chase Credit Journey information via the mobile banking app. Chase Credit Journey will provide a free VantageScore, alerts, weekly updates, and a simulator to help you manage your credit.
Wells Fargo Mobile: Banking on the go
Similar to Chase above, Wells Fargo will provide free access to a FICO score for customers. Customers can see this score along with all their other banking deals on the Wells Fargo Mobile app.
