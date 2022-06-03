This week in iOS gaming, the big new release, Diablo Immortal, is all anybody's talking about, but there's also fun to be had looking at Sega legend Yu Suzuki's new game and a bunch more new releases including new Frogger, a Top Gun game and game about collecting floaty eyeball things. Let's get into it, shall we? Diablo Immortal drama

Diablo Immortal can't seem to catch a break. It prompted a completely over-the-top bout of anger when it was revealed at BlizzCon in 2018, mostly because hardcore fans were hoping for Diablo 4 and not a surprise new mobile game. And now it's finally here, some folks are unhappy about how its server and in-app purchase systems work. Sigh. Firstly, the game. Reader, we'll be honest, Diablo is simply not our sort of sort of thing, but even we can see that it's got the stuff series fans enjoy: slicing and dicing grotesque creatures in a grim fantasy hellscape, a ton of missions, loot to sweep up, and a character to endlessly upgrade and tinker with. It looks and sounds phenomenal, too. And yet drama and discontent seem to follow this game around. Some are unhappy with how the servers work, which are locked to your character. So if you have a friend already playing on another server you can't move over and play with them, as it stands, which seems like a bit of an error.

Then there are the in-app purchases. We've broken it all down here in this Diablo Immortal microtransaction guide, but honestly, this seems like a bit of a fuss over nothing. You can pay for cosmetics and other non-essential items if you like, and if you buy the battle pass you get bumper rewards for completing certain tasks, just like every other game with a battle pass. So we'd say ignore the angry folks trying to whip up drama and try it for yourself — it's literally free — and make up your own mind. We think you'll like it. Yu Suzuki's Air Twister looks…um…interesting

Yu Suzuki, the man behind early Sega hits like Space Harrier and OutRun, is a legendary figure in the history of video games. He helped Sega become a force to be reckoned with through those early hits, then broke new ground in the early 3D era with Virtua Fighter before making his Dreamcast opus Shenmue. And his new game? Well, um, it looks…absolutely deranged. It's called Air Twister and it's a Space Harrier-like infinite shooter coming to Apple Arcade on June 24, Apple confirmed this week.