This week, there's a new game about a cast of beloved characters hopping between dimensions that isn't a Marvel game, Netflix reveals yet more new games coming to the service and Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki drops his new game on Apple Arcade. There's other stuff to play involving hook-ups, guns and dungeons too, but not all at the same time. Let's get started, shall we? A multitude of mirror Mickeys

Disney's Mirrorverse has multiple versions of familiar heroes colliding in battle, hopping in and out of portals as they go. It's like they saw the multiversal madness going on in the MCU and decided to get in on the action. You begin Disney Mirrorverse as a battle-ready version of frying pan-wielding Rapunzel, and as Mickey Mouse explains, there's been some hullabaloo around a magical mirror which means you've got to batter a bunch of baddies to get it back. The 3D arena-style combat is simple enough, with each character's special moves on timers and an easy-to-use swipe and dodge mechanic. In the first few minutes you bump into Ariel, Hercules, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, and Scar from The Lion King, but as you progress you'll build up a team of heroes drawn from across the various Disney and Pixar universes. It's fun stuff from Kabam, the maker of Marvel Contest of Champions, which has proven experience making and supporting these kinds of games over months and years. The Netflix games keep coming

After it revealed a bunch of new games as part of its Geeked Week stream, we kind of assumed Netflix was done dropping big new game announcements. Happily, we were wrong. It confirmed this week that four new games are coming in July, two of which look really interesting. Immortality is an interactive video thriller from the mind behind Her Story and Telling Lies, Sam Barlow, which is already getting people hyped for its release on PC. Before Your Eyes is another story-led game, but with a quirky conceit — you control it by…blinking. There's also a match-3 game and a Mahjong Solitaire game coming. The very next day, Netflix announced that beloved indie strategy game Into the Breach is also coming to the service on July 19. Netflix and developer Subset Games have promised the game will be the exact same as the Advanced Edition of the title coming to PC and console, but with a new touchscreen interface. These are more smart moves from Netflix as it continues to build out its games catalog. While getting these indie darlings onto the service is great, we're still yet to see a true blockbuster game arrive as part of the Netflix games offering. But it's coming. We can feel it. A twist of fate