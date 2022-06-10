A busy week of Apple announcements at WWDC brings us news of No Man's Sky coming to high-end iPads, a cult card game landing on Netflix and a new Hearthstone-meets Marvel game getting closer to global launch. Plus! We've got game recommendations if you're looking for something new to play. Let's get started, shall we? No Man's Sky coming to Apple silicon iPads

You can't have failed to notice that it was WWDC this week. And tucked in alongside the new Macs and iOS 16 bits and bobs was Hello Games' spectacular No Man's Sky, which got an airing as part of the chat around MetalFX Upscaling on Mac. The eagle-eyed among you – including our reporters, of course – will have also noticed that the following press release slyly mentioned that the space exploration epic is coming to iPad, too. But only the more recent ones, powered by Apple silicon. It's pretty wild that a game of this scale will be playable on a tablet by the end of the year. No Man's Sky is famous for its near-infinite number of planets, and game universe in which no two destinations are the same. It'll be a treat diving into it on iPad later this year. Exploding Kittens slip silently onto Netflix

In another weirdly low-key bit of iOS games news, it turns out Exploding Kittens has arrived on Netflix, though no one seems to have noticed. It was announced with a bit more fanfare back in April by the streaming giant, alongside the news that the card game turned video game would soon assume its final form as an animated series. So if you have a Netflix sub – and who doesn't – you can grab the game for free through the Netflix app on your iPhone and iPad, instead of paying the $2 it costs through the regular App Store. Be warned, though – if you're squeamish about things like cat diarrhea, it might not be a good fit for you. Marvel Snap edges closer to global launch