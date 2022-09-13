3 new features you need to know about Apple Maps in iOS 16
iOS 16 has finally arrived, and it brings some big changes in Maps. Here's what you need to know.
Apple has finally released iOS 16 to the masses today, and you can grab it on your iPhone right now. This is a beefy update that includes a ton of brand spanking new features, like customizable Lock Screens, edit and unsend in iMessage, undo send in Mail, and more. Among the changes are big improvements to the Apple Maps app. Here’s the details on what you need to know.
What devices are compatible with iOS 16?
First, you’ll need to make sure that you have the best iPhone that can run iOS 16. As long as you have an iPhone 8 or later, you can get iOS 16 running on your device without an issue. Here’s the full list:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone SE (2022)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
So if you have at least one of those devices, including the brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you are good to go with iOS 16. Just make sure to download iOS 16 on your device first.
Multi-stop routing in Maps on iOS 16
A huge new feature, and one that is welcome for anyone who likes to take fairly long road trips, is the ability to have multi-stop routes for your turn-by-turn directions. Adding multiple stops is easy to do, as you just search for your destination point of interest, get driving directions to it, and then search for more stops to add on the route.
With iOS 16, you can have up to 15 total stops on a driving route, and you can also use Siri to add more as you go. However, it’s important to note that though you can add up to 15 stops, the Maps app will not automatically optimize your route to be the most efficient. Instead, you need to manually drag and drop the stops in the order that you want.
This is the biggest change for the Maps app in iOS 16, and one that a lot of people will find useful. But there are some smaller changes that you’ll find too.
Redesigned maps for 11 countries
If you frequently travel abroad, you’re going to find the Maps app a bit more useful when you’re overseas. Newly redesigned maps are now available for 11 new countries, including: France, Switzerland, New Zealand, and more. And for those in Las Vegas, Nevada, there will be 3D viewing support.
Fare prices for transit are now viewable
Those who rely on public transportation may use Apple Maps app for a few things. For one, you can get transit directions, notifications when you need to exit for your destination, view departure times, and more. While there may be some good third-party transit apps out there, sometimes you just can’t beat having it integrated into your phone by default.
A new iOS 16 Maps feature allows you to view fare prices for your planned trip. This ensures that you know how much it’s going to cost ahead of time, and you aren’t left fumbling around for pocket change when you get on the bus. This is especially helpful when you’re in a locale that you aren’t familiar with.
Get around easier with iOS 16 Maps
As you can see, iOS 16 brings about a ton of great new features, including welcome additions in the Maps app. If you are planning a road trip sometime soon, the new multi-stop routing feature should definitely make your life a little easier.
And if you tend to take public transportation, being able to see the price of the fare ahead of time proves to be invaluable. Don’t forget the pretty new maps for a handful of countries, and 3D support in Sin City.
