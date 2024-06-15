Apple to follow TikTok lead on AI-generated content with this clever Image Playground feature

Apple showcased its Apple Intelligence systems and features at WWDC last week but didn't touch on the dangers of generative AI content, instead focusing on things like Genmoji and converting scribbles to works of art.

That's perhaps understandable when it's trying to sell you on the technology (which will likely require an iPhone upgrade for many), but thankfully it appears the company is looking to do things as responsibly as it can.

As per 9to5Mac, Craig Federighi, Apple's VP of software engineering, touched on metadata within the new Image Playground feature, confirming Apple will "mark up the metadata" when speaking at the company's Talk Show Live.

Apple to "mark up" AI-generated image metadata

9to5Mac also notes that code within iOS 18's first beta references a "forensics" feature for "labelling and identifying" AI-generated images.

Image Playground is a generative AI feature that acts as a sandbox for creating art and Genmoji based on prompts from a user. While the highly stylized images aren't likely to be taken as realistic by many, tying confirmation of their origins to the metadata is important for transparency.

This follows TikTok's announcement that it will do the same thing last month to help verify generative AI content, while other platforms have pledged to do the same.

