Apple to follow TikTok lead on AI-generated content with this clever Image Playground feature
Apple against misinformation.
Apple showcased its Apple Intelligence systems and features at WWDC last week but didn't touch on the dangers of generative AI content, instead focusing on things like Genmoji and converting scribbles to works of art.
That's perhaps understandable when it's trying to sell you on the technology (which will likely require an iPhone upgrade for many), but thankfully it appears the company is looking to do things as responsibly as it can.
As per 9to5Mac, Craig Federighi, Apple's VP of software engineering, touched on metadata within the new Image Playground feature, confirming Apple will "mark up the metadata" when speaking at the company's Talk Show Live.
Apple to "mark up" AI-generated image metadata
9to5Mac also notes that code within iOS 18's first beta references a "forensics" feature for "labelling and identifying" AI-generated images.
Image Playground is a generative AI feature that acts as a sandbox for creating art and Genmoji based on prompts from a user. While the highly stylized images aren't likely to be taken as realistic by many, tying confirmation of their origins to the metadata is important for transparency.
This follows TikTok's announcement that it will do the same thing last month to help verify generative AI content, while other platforms have pledged to do the same.
iPhone 15 | $799 at Apple
The latest 'base' iPhone is the best way to get into the iOS ecosystem right now - but the iPhone 16 is likely coming soon.
More from iMore
- VSCO updates Terms of Use to include a “non-exclusive worldwide license”, and users aren’t happy
- Just days after Apple and OpenAI announce partnership, Edward Snowden warns not to trust OpenAI
- Apple looks set to be one of the first charged by the EU under the new Digital Markets law
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.