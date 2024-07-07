Hate the new iOS 18 Photos redesign? Apple explains how it's more "personal" than ever

iOS 18 is almost here, and while we may have to wait a while for Apple Intelligence's full slate of features, the Photos app redesign has certainly got users talking.

Apple dubbed it the "biggest redesign" the app has seen, but the shift has proven divisive ahead of release later this year.

Speaking to The National, Billy Sorrentino, senior director on the human interface design team, explained "As our features, users and libraries have grown, so has the density of the app.

"So rather than hunt and peck throughout, we’ve created a simple streamlined single view photos experience based on deep intelligence".

Sorrentino says the aim was to "remove friction" when using the app.

Apple execs on the Photos app shakeup

“Lots of deep intelligence combined with customization means that Photos can be more personal,” Della Huff, manager of the Camera and Photos product marketing team explained, pointing to automatic customization as being "really key" in fitting in with different workflows.

The new Photos app will offer monthly and annual views, as well as a filter to keep screenshots clear for when you're swiping through.

Images will be smartly groups by Collections, and group shots will now recognize faces. You can also swipe to one side to see favorite photos at a glance which will appear with a "poster-like view".