Apple Intelligence's biggest Siri features expected next year, with a beta in January

Apple Intelligence was a big focus of this year's WWDC keynote, but the suite of features is rolling out piecemeal across the next few months. And, one of the headline features could be due to arrive in Spring 2025.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter that key aspects of the Siri upgrade "should arrive next spring", including the ability to take actions within apps and read what's on your screen.

Much was promised about the new version of Apple's long-running assistant, but Gurman reiterates those major improvements won't arrive alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, or iPadOS 18 this year.

"Siri features are likely to go into beta testing for developers in January and then debut publicly around the springtime — part of an iOS 18.4 upgrade that’s already in the works," he explains.

(Image credit: Apple)

The complex rollout of Apple Intelligence

So what is coming this year for Apple Intelligence? Gurman still expects features such as the fresh Siri design and ChatGPT integration to arrive this year (although not for EU users, it seems), and potentially not as part of the iOS 18 launch version.

The Apple Mail updates are likely to arrive this year as part of iOS 18.1 or 18.2, too, meaning the mainline iOS release (and likely macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18) could be looking a little thin in terms of major new features for the time being.

At least we'll have Genmoji, though, right?

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors