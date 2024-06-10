iOS 18 offers the "biggest redesign" for the iPhone Photos app - here's what's new

WWDC 2024 is in full swing, and while iOS 18 offers plenty for iPhone users to get excited about, the biggest glow-up was reserved for the Photos app.

The app is getting a sizeable revamp, leaning on "Intelligence" to power a whole host of new curation features for identifying photo types, subjects, and memories.

Here's everything we learned about the latest version of Photos, coming this year with the latest iOS update.

Photos gets loads of new features in iOS 18

(Image credit: Apple)

The Photos redesign will offer month and year views at the bottom, while also offering a filter button to filter out any screenshots you've captured so they don't pop up when you're swiping through.

Collections will group images together, and offer them in a variety of topics, while Favorites will be available as a carousel to the right-hand side of the main library. You'll also be able to search for people people grouped together and Photos will accurately pick them out of your library.

That means you can swipe to the side and enjoy randomly selected favorites with a "poster-like view".

