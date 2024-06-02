Here's what could be new in iOS 18 and macOS 15 System Settings
"Not a huge deal"
Apple's WWDC 2024 is likely to go big on new AI features for the company's platforms, but it appears an old mainstay is getting a refresh.
The System Settings app for both iOS 18 and macOS 15 (and therefore one would imagine iPadOS) is reportedly getting a revamp.
That's according to longtime Apple reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who posted on X (formerly Twitter), "A lot of people using macOS 15 and iOS 18 keep mentioning the revamp to Settings."
"Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much improved search. There are also updates to Control Center."
Why is that exciting?
In many ways, a refreshed look for System Settings is hardly going to have Android users flipping over to iOS. Still, it's worth considering that Apple doesn't change it all that much on either platform - so the fact they're willing to shake things up at such a foundational level could certainly be interesting.
MacOS Ventura saw a sizeable change on the Mac, but many felt it actually made it harder to use. On the iPhone, it's grown over time to be a pretty unwieldy list of options that, if you're anything like me, you tend to use Spotlight search to avoid scrolling through.
I'd also argue Control Center, while somewhat customizable, could do with a clearout, too. Let's see what changes.
