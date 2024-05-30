This funky iPhone case transforms into a Game Boy-style controller — perfect for the new wave of retro gaming emulator apps

There is a growing list of game emulators now available in the App Store after Apple changed its stance on whether or not they would be allowed in, but you're going to want a great iPhone game controller to make the most of them. And if you're playing Game Boy games, there may be few better than this homebuilt one.

The controller in question is called the Weirdboy, and it's 3D-printed and hand-assembled by one man. You can't actually buy one just yet though, and there is a waiting list available for those who want more information when it's available. But we've already seen enough to whet the appetite. Why? Because it's actually an iPhone case that transforms into a controller.

That got your attention, didn't it?

It's game time

You can see why we're interested in the Weirdboy in the video below because the prospect is definitely an interesting one. At first, we see an iPhone 13 Pro in a case that looks like any other. And then the transformation begins.

According to the waiting list form the iPhone 13 Pro is currently the only model supported, but work on making one for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro is underway.

The controller itself sits atop the bottom half of the iPhone and turns the on-screen buttons into digital ones that mimic those of a Game Boy for as close to an authentic experience as you're likely to find. We're told that it's designed for playing Game Boy DMG and Game Boy Color games via the Delta emulator, too.

We don't yet know how much this thing will cost if and when it ships, but its creator is asking for an idea of how much people are willing to pay during the waitlist sign-up process.

Fingers crossed that this is one case-turned-controller that we can all buy one day.

