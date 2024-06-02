iOS 18 to reportedly add new effects to iMessage, because there wasn't enough packed in there already

iMessage is already pretty stuffed full of features as it is, but a new report suggests there's more to come with iOS 18.

That comes via way of MacRumors, which reports that users will gain access to new effects that would "allow you to animate individual words within a message", potentially with support via RCS messages, too.

As MacRumors points out, we can't currently format wording in iMessage with bolding, italics, or underlining, so that would be welcome - but the report can't confirm if that'll be possible.

It's worth stressing that these features would be different to existing options that affect the entirety of a message, like the fireworks or invisible ink options.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Even more iMessage features?

While iOS 17 did tidy up the iMessage interface a little, there's a lot packed into Apple's messaging app.

While shortcuts for the Camera and Photos apps, to Stickers, audio messages, and sharing of location all make sense, you only have to tap the 'More' option to see a whole host of options provided by apps you have installed, be that from TikTok, Twitch, Google Maps, Zoom, or, in my case, an app I use sparingly when parking my car.

It'll be interesting to see how Apple folds in any potential new functionality into the existing OS, or if it could revamp things again - especially with reports of System Settings seeing a cleaner look.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iPhone 15 | $799 at Apple An ideal place to start for iMessage, RCS functionality would mean you open up more options for chatting with your Android friends and their "green bubbles", too.